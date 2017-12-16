Thunder's Steven Adams: In concussion protocol, out Saturday
Adams took a blow to the head during Friday's contest against the 76ers and has been placed in the league's concussion protocol, ruling him out for Saturday's tilt against the Knicks, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
At the moment, it's unclear if Adams will have to miss multiple games. But with Adams at least ruled out Saturday, the Thunder may have to get creative at center. Dakari Johnson, Nick Collison, Patrick Patterson and Jerami Grant are all candidates to see additional run.
