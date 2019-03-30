Thunder's Steven Adams: Ineffective rebounding in life
Adams finished with 16 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a block over 35 minutes in the Thunder's loss to the Nuggets on Friday.
Adams had a solid stat line, though his lack of rebounding as of late has been a bit concerning. He's managed just two double-doubles over his last 12 games, sporting averages of 10.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.5 blocks and 1.4 assists. The defensive stats help to buoy his value , but it appears Adams is taking a step back at a very inopportune time as the Thunder make a push for the playoffs.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-double in win over Pacers•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Four steals, three blocks in loss•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Logs two steals, two blocks in win•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Strong second half Thursday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Dominates boards in comeback win•
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.