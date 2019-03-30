Thunder's Steven Adams: Ineffective rebounding in life

Adams finished with 16 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a block over 35 minutes in the Thunder's loss to the Nuggets on Friday.

Adams had a solid stat line, though his lack of rebounding as of late has been a bit concerning. He's managed just two double-doubles over his last 12 games, sporting averages of 10.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.5 blocks and 1.4 assists. The defensive stats help to buoy his value , but it appears Adams is taking a step back at a very inopportune time as the Thunder make a push for the playoffs.