Thunder's Steven Adams: Injures back Tuesday

Adams left Tuesday's preseason contest against the Rockets after suffering a back injury, Royce Young of ESPN reports.

Adams was pulled down by the Rockets' James Harden on a pump-fake and subsequently headed to the locker room. The Thunder were expected to exercise caution here, given it is just an exhibition game, so the severity of the injury is still unclear. Expect the team to provide clarity on the situation before their next game against the Pelicans on Friday.