Thunder's Steven Adams: Keeps double-double train rolling in win
Adams generated 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block across 36 minutes in Sunday's 109-104 win over the Pelicans.
Adams checked in as the fourth option offensively Sunday behind the trio of Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, but he still found his way to his fourth double-double in the last five contests. The fifth-year big also bounced back from a rare two-game shooting mini-slump during which he'd drained just eight of 19 attempts, a rarity for a player like Adams who takes so many high-percentage shots. Given his typically consistent offensive performances and above-average work on the glass, he should continue rewarding owners for the duration of the fantasy postseason.
