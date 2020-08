Adams (leg) has been scratched from Sunday's game against the Wizards, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.

Adams was initially expected to sit out, then the Thunder reversed course and indicated that he would play. Now, the team has once again switched gears and Adams will sit out, as will backup Nerlens Noel. That leaves Mike Muscala, who recently returned from a concussion, as the Thunder's only true option at center.