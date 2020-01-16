Play

Thunder's Steven Adams: Leaves with knee bruise

Adams exited Wednesday's loss to the Raptors with a right knee bruise, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

Adams sustained the injury during the first half and ended up totaling two points (1-1 FG) with two rebounds, one assist and one steal in seven minutes. The 26-year-old's availability for Friday's matchup with the Heat remains up in the air.

