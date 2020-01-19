Play

Thunder's Steven Adams: Limited minutes in return

Adams (knee) put up five points (1-7 FG, 3-4 FT) to go with nine rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes Saturday in the Thunder's 119-106 win over the Trail Blazers.

Back in action from a one-game absence due to a bruised knee, Adams saw less run than usual, as he essentially split the center minutes with backup Nerlens Noel. Once the injury is further in the rear-view mirror, Adams should see his minutes reach the high-20s-to-low-30s range. Prior to suffering the injury Jan. 15, Adams had enjoyed a hot start to the month, averaging 14.0 points, 12.1 boards, 2.9 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steal in 30.6 minutes over his first seven games of 2020.

