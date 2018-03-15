Thunder's Steven Adams: Limited Thursday, uncertain for Friday
Adams (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice and can be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
After trying to play through a hip injury earlier in the week, Adams was forced to sit out Tuesday's game against the Hawks. It appears he's still dealing with some discomfort a few days later, as he was unable to go through a full practice Thursday. That brings his status into question for Friday, though look for another update to be provided following the team's morning shootaround. Dakari Johnson started in his place Tuesday, but logged just seven minutes. Instead, it was Jerami Grant (33 minutes) and Patrick Patterson (19 minutes) that saw more time in the frontcourt and they would likely be the main beneficiaries again Friday if Adams can't give it a go.
