Thunder's Steven Adams: Listed as out for Monday

Adams (concussion) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Erik Horne of the Oklahoman reports.

Adams has yet to pass through the NBA's concussion protocol, so unless he's surprisingly able to do so Monday morning, the expectation is that he'll remain sidelined for a second straight game. If Adams is held out as expected, look for Dakari Johnson to pick up another start, though he played just 14 minutes in relief Saturday. Nick Collison, Jerami Grant and Patrick Patterson would also benefit with an increased workload.