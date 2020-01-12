Thunder's Steven Adams: Logs 12 points, eight boards
Adams amassed 12 points (6-10 FG), eight rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 125-110 loss to the Lakers.
Adams put in another respectable effort, but it wasn't enough to make a difference against an injury-troubled Lakers side. The 26-year-old has yet to post a double-double for a season but is on a nice pace - averaging 12 points and 10.1 rebounds through 36 games.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Snags 18 boards•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-double in loss•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Efficient night from the field•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Ekes out double-double•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Solid stat line in win•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Amasses monster double-double•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.