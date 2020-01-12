Thunder's Steven Adams: Logs 12 points, eight boards

Adams amassed 12 points (6-10 FG), eight rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 125-110 loss to the Lakers.

Adams put in another respectable effort, but it wasn't enough to make a difference against an injury-troubled Lakers side. The 26-year-old has yet to post a double-double for a season but is on a nice pace - averaging 12 points and 10.1 rebounds through 36 games.