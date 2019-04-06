Thunder's Steven Adams: Logs 14 points, 14 boards in win

Adams amassed 14 points (7-9 FG), 14 rebounds, and two blocks in 24 minutes during Friday's 123-110 win over the Pistons.

Adams shut down Pistons center Andre Drummond, who finished with more turnovers (five) than points (four) and failed to grab double-digit boards. With the Thunder likely to do everything in their power to avoid a first round matchup with the Warriors, Adams will probably continue to play ample minutes across the last three regular season games.