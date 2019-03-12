Thunder's Steven Adams: Logs two steals, two blocks in win

Adams accumulated 12 points (6-10 FG), seven rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 33 minutes during Monday's 98-89 win over the Jazz.

Adams didn't deliver splashy scoring and rebounding numbers but made his presence felt on the defensive end by posting a pair of steals and blocks. It's the eighth time this season that Adams has finished with at least two steals and two blocks. However, while he's averaging a career high in steals he's posting less than 1.0 block per game for the first time since his rookie campaign.