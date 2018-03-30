Thunder's Steven Adams: Low-end double-double in loss
Adams finished with 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 13 rebounds and one block in 37 minutes during Thursday's 103-99 loss to San Antonio.
Adams put together another double-double, however, was uncharacteristically inefficient from the field. He continues to be the linchpin of the Thunder defense and goes largely unappreciated for his work on both ends of the floor. His rebounding has been on the increase over the last two weeks, only adding to his already solid fantasy value.
