Thunder's Steven Adams: Modest production in Game 3 loss

Adams contributed eight points (4-6 FG), two rebounds and one block across 26 minutes during Oklahoma City's 115-102 loss to the Jazz in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Adams once again ran into some foul trouble while doing battle with Rudy Gobert, getting whistled on four occasions over his 26 minutes. The 24-year-old big man has found the matchup against the Jazz frontcourt particularly challenging, as he's averaging just 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds over the first three games of the series. Adams will look to bounce back and attempt to help the Thunder even the series at 2-2 in Monday's Game 4.