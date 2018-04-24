Thunder's Steven Adams: Nine points over 35 minutes in Game 4 loss

Adams turned in nine points (4-9 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 35 minutes during Oklahoma City's 113-96 loss to the Jazz in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

The big man's production continues to be depressed compared to his regular-season numbers, as he's now scored in single digits in three straight games versus the Jazz. The biggest disparity thus far has been scoring and shot attempts, as Adams is averaging just 9.7 points (as compared to 13.9 in the regular season) on 7.3 shot attempts (as compared to a career-high 9.4 regular-season figure) in the first four contests of the series. He has managed seven rebounds in three outings against Utah, helping salvage his final lines overall. Adams will look to up his contributions back on his home floor in Wednesday's pivotal Game 5.