Thunder's Steven Adams: Not in starting lineup Sunday

Adams is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Suns due to needing treatment for left calf tightness, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

This is a very surprising development given that there was no report that Adams was dealing with any sort of injury. It's still up in the air whether Adams will play in Sunday's contest, and it likely won't be known before tip-off. Nerlens Noel will start at center in Adams' place.