Thunder's Steven Adams: Notches double-double against Lakers
Adams notched 21 points (10-12 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 114-90 win over the Lakers.
Adams had his way with a soft Lakers frontcourt, finishing second on the team in scoring while converting 83 percent of his shot attempts. He also pulled down double-digit rebounds for the third consecutive game and is averaging a career-high 8.8 per game this season. Adams is also averaging personal bests in points, steals and field goal percentage as he continues to develop into a rather reliable fantasy asset.
