Thunder's Steven Adams: Notches double-double
Adams generated 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and four blocks across 28 minutes in Monday's 100-97 win over the Warriors.
Monday marked Adams' second double-double of the season, although he's come dangerously close to that milestone frequently. His four blocks were a welcome sign for Adams owners, as that was his highest total since April 2nd, where he swatted five balls against the Lakers. With Draymond Green out, the Warriors offered little resistance in the frontcourt. Although his production is matchup-dependent, he can pop off with an encouraging number in the right game script.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores season-high 22 points•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Still affected by left knee injury•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Ready to roll•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Deemed questionable•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Won't play Sunday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores season-high 13 points•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...