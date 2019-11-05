Thunder's Steven Adams: Officially questionable
Adams (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Orlando.
Adams managed to practice in full Monday, though his availability remains murky heading into Tuesday's matchup. Expect Oklahoma City to issue on update closer to tipoff.
