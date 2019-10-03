Thunder's Steven Adams: On trade block

Adams has been made available by the Thunder, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports.

The sixth-year center, who averaged 13.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 block in 33.4 minutes per game last year, has been made available for trade. A preseason move may be unlikely, however, as the demand for centers across the league is relatively low and the Thunder have "set the price too high" according to Amico. If Adams is moved ahead of the season, Nerlens Noel and Mike Muscala would stand to be the primary beneficiaries.