Thunder's Steven Adams: Out Friday vs. Clippers

Adams (calf) will not play during Friday's game against the Clippers, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Adams suffered a right calf bruise during Thursday's game against the Nuggets and was forced to exit the contest. One day later, he's seemingly still feeling significant discomfort. A starter in his place has yet to be announced, though it's likely Nick Collison, Patrick Patterson and Jerami Grant could all see additional run. Rookie Dakari Johnson may see a handful of minutes as well.