Thunder's Steven Adams: Out Tuesday vs. Hawks

Adams (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Royce Young of ESPN reports.

Adams aggravated a hip injury during Monday's game against the Hawks and with the Thunder heading into the second night of a back-to-back, the team will look to avoid putting too much strain on it. With Adams out, Dakari Johnson will pick up the start at center, though guys like Patrick Patterson and Jerami Grant will also likely see increased workload in the frontcourt. Adam's next opportunity to take the court will be Friday against the Clippers.