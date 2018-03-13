Thunder's Steven Adams: Out Tuesday vs. Hawks
Adams (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Royce Young of ESPN reports.
Adams aggravated a hip injury during Monday's game against the Hawks and with the Thunder heading into the second night of a back-to-back, the team will look to avoid putting too much strain on it. With Adams out, Dakari Johnson will pick up the start at center, though guys like Patrick Patterson and Jerami Grant will also likely see increased workload in the frontcourt. Adam's next opportunity to take the court will be Friday against the Clippers.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Won't return Monday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Will play, start Monday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Questionable Monday vs. Kings•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Suffers ankle injury Saturday•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...