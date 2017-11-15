Thunder's Steven Adams: Out Wednesday vs. Bulls

Adams (calf) will be sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Adams was seen going through 1-on-1 drills during Wednesday's morning shootaround, though was never considered more than doubtful. With him out for a third straight game, it seems likely Dakari Johnson will draw another start, with Patrick Patterson and Jerami Grant also benefiting.

