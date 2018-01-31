Thunder's Steven Adams: Picks up second straight double-double

Adams registered 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 39 minutes during a 102-96 loss to the Wizards on Tuesday.

Adams picked up his 18th double-double of the season and third in the last four games in the loss. He has had a notable improvement on the glass of late, as he's had double-digit rebounds in eight of the last nine games, after he had previously had eight straight games of single-digit boards.