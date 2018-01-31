Thunder's Steven Adams: Picks up second straight double-double
Adams registered 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 39 minutes during a 102-96 loss to the Wizards on Tuesday.
Adams picked up his 18th double-double of the season and third in the last four games in the loss. He has had a notable improvement on the glass of late, as he's had double-digit rebounds in eight of the last nine games, after he had previously had eight straight games of single-digit boards.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles Sunday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 13 points Friday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Dominates in easy victory•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Notches double-double against Lakers•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Contributes 18 points in 23 minutes•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-double in Christmas Day win•
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...