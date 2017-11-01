Thunder's Steven Adams: Picks up third double-double of season

Adams totaled 14 points (7-10 FG), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during a 110-91 win over the Bucks on Tuesday.

Adams picked up his third double-double of the season in the blowout victory. His field goal percentage seven games into the season, at 68.2 percent, is off the charts. Adams has scored in double figures in all but one game so far, has at least five rebounds in each game and is also picking up defensive stats fairly consistently. He's off to a fantastic start to the season.