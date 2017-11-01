Thunder's Steven Adams: Picks up third double-double of season
Adams totaled 14 points (7-10 FG), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during a 110-91 win over the Bucks on Tuesday.
Adams picked up his third double-double of the season in the blowout victory. His field goal percentage seven games into the season, at 68.2 percent, is off the charts. Adams has scored in double figures in all but one game so far, has at least five rebounds in each game and is also picking up defensive stats fairly consistently. He's off to a fantastic start to the season.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Puts up strong line in victory•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Dominates inside with double-double in loss•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Dominates on defense Thursday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Solid stat line in preseason finale•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Full participant Thursday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Injures back Tuesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...