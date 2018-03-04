Thunder's Steven Adams: Pitches in with 12 points in loss
Adams went for 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 36 minutes in Saturday's 108-100 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Adams was a distant third in shot attempts behind Russell Westbrook and Paul George on the starting five, and his 44.4 percent success rate, while solid, was actually his lowest since the final contest before the All-Star break. The fifth-year big man has now hauled in at least seven boards in six straight contests, and he's scored in double digits in seven of the last eight. Although he doesn't come close to the usage rates of his aforementioned pair of talented teammates, the 24-year-old big man has taken a noticeable leap forward on the offensive end this season.
