Thunder's Steven Adams: Plays 25 minutes in return to action
Adams collected 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 107-79 victory over the Jazz.
Adams returned after missing the previous two games with a concussion and helped his team to a comfortable victory. The Thunder are a much better team with Adams on the floor, anchoring their defense as well as presenting a nice target on the offensive end. He has been very consistent this season, in both minutes and production, and should be owned in all leagues.
