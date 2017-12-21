Thunder's Steven Adams: Plays 25 minutes in return to action

Adams collected 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 107-79 victory over the Jazz.

Adams returned after missing the previous two games with a concussion and helped his team to a comfortable victory. The Thunder are a much better team with Adams on the floor, anchoring their defense as well as presenting a nice target on the offensive end. He has been very consistent this season, in both minutes and production, and should be owned in all leagues.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories