Thunder's Steven Adams: Plays through foul issues
Adams managed eight points (4-6 FG), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's 111-107 victory over Phoenix.
Adams was in early foul trouble Friday, limiting him to only 23 minutes. His playing time has slowly been trending up after missing a period with a myriad of injuries. It has been a rollercoaster of a season for the Kiwi but with the Thunder poised for a playoff push, he needs only stay healthy to be a solid top-80 player the rest of the way.
