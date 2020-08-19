Adams finished with 17 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 123-108 Game 1 loss to the Rockets.

Adams was a factor inside the paint, gobbling up lots of boards while taking advantage of Houston's undersized front court. Assuming Thunder coach Billy Donovan doesn't try to match Houston's style and run more small-ball lineups, Adams may very well continue to provide ample points and rebounds against an opponent that seems to be encouraging Oklahoma City's big man to go to work down low.