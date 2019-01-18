Thunder's Steven Adams: Posts 17 points, 15 boards in loss

Adams accumulated 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds, four steals, and one assist in 41 minutes during Thursday's 138-128 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Adams has grabbed at least 15 boards five times through 43 appearances this season, and he matched his season high in steals in this one. Adams has swiped at least two steals in seven consecutive contests. Moreover, he is contributing career-high per-game averages in scoring, rebounding, assists, and steals.