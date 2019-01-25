Thunder's Steven Adams: Posts 20 points, 13 boards in win
Adams recorded 20 points (9-12 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 122-116 win over the Pelicans.
Adams delivered his 20th double-double through 47 appearances this season. The 25-year-old big man is averaging a double-double, which he has never done over the course of an entire campaign. Moreover, he is still maintaining career-high averages in points, boards, assists, steals, and minutes, and remains a strong option across all formats despite his subpar free-throw shooting.
