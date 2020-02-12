Thunder's Steven Adams: Posts double-double
Adams contributed 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four steals, two assists and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 114-106 loss against the Spurs.
Adams has scored in double digits just twice in his last 11 games, although both outputs have come in his last three outings. He has grabbed double-digit boards in back-to-back games as well so he is showing signs of turning things around, but the veteran big man hasn't had a good start to 2020. He is only averaging 9.0 points and 9.3 rebounds in 30.3 minutes per game in four February contests.
