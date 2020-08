Adams accumulated 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 27 minutes during Saturday's 110-94 victory over the Jazz.

Adams clearly won the matchup against Rudy Gobert, who recorded just 10 points and seven rebounds (plus two steals and two blocks). It was Adams' 22nd double-double of the season and his 13th time scoring at least 16 points.