Thunder's Steven Adams: Practices Monday
Adams (knee) practiced in full Monday, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.
Adams, who's missed the past two games due to a left knee bruise, was able to complete contact drills in Monday's practice. The improvement bodes well for Adams' availability Tuesday, though there's still a reasonable chance for him to miss a third-straight game.
