Adams provided 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 105-86 win over the Lakers in Orlando.

Adams had to go to the locker room after what looked at first to be a significant leg injury, but he came back and showed no ill effects. Adams commanded the Lakers interior and held Anthony Davis to only nine points. In fact, the Lakers' 86 points were their worst points total of the season. Adams' reasonable DFS salary and ROI make him a valuable fantasy target.