Thunder's Steven Adams: Puts up strong line in victory
Adams tallied 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 114-96 win over the Pacers.
Adams backed up his performance against Minnesota with another strong effort Wednesday. Myles Turner (concussion) missed his fourth consecutive game for the Pacers, and Adams took full advantage. He posted his second straight double-double and dominated on both ends of the floor. Adams has a unique ability to record steals and blocks from the center position, a feat that was on display yet again. With relatively no competition for his minutes, he remains a solid option in both DFS and season-long leagues.
