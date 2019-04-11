Thunder's Steven Adams: Questioanble to return Wednesday
Adams is questionable to return to Wednesday's matchup with the Bucks due to right shoulder soreness, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Adams looked in pain after falling during the second quarter of Wednesday's tilt with the Bucks. He'll likely be held out the entire second half in order to preserve his health for the Thunder's first round playoff series.
