Thunder's Steven Adams: Questionable for Friday

Adams (ankle) is listed as questionable heading into Friday's contest against Miami, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Adams was a full participant at practice Thursday and it appears likely that the big-man will make his return from a one game absence Friday versus the Heat. Adams is currently averaging a career-best 15.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game with the Thunder this year.

