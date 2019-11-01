Thunder's Steven Adams: Questionable for Saturday
Adams (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Adams missed Wednesday's game against Portland with the left knee bruise, but he participated in individual work Thursday and Friday to give himself a chance to play this weekend. The 26-year-old may end up being a game-time decision for the 5 P.M. EDT tip-off.
