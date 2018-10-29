Thunder's Steven Adams: Questionable for Tuesday
Adams (calf) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Adams was a late scratch from Sunday's game against the Suns due to tightness in his left calf. It's unclear how severe the injury is at this time, but an update on his health should come again following shootaround Tuesday morning. With Nerlens Noel (ankle) also questionable, the Thunder may be put in a position where they have to roll out primarily smaller lineups.
