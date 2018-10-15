Thunder's Steven Adams: Questionable for Tuesday
Adams is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors with lower back stiffness, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Adams was apparently healthy throughout the preseason, so it's unclear exactly when the big man picked up the back problems. He will likely end up being a game-time decision Tuesday, but in the event that Adams is ruled out, the Thunder will likely lean on Nerlens Noel to start at center for them in Golden State.
