Thunder's Steven Adams: Questionable on injury report

Adams is listed as questionable on the Thunder's injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a bruised left knee.

Adams' poor start to the season took another turn for the worse in Monday's loss to the Rockets, when he asked out of the game in the fourth quarter on account of the knee issue. While the injury only looks to be a day-to-day concern at this juncture, Adams may be at risk of sitting out versus Portland. The Thunder should provide an update on Adams' status following morning shootaround, but if he's ultimately ruled out, Nerlens Noel would likely start at center and make for an appealing streaming or DFS option.