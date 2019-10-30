Thunder's Steven Adams: Questionable on injury report
Adams is listed as questionable on the Thunder's injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a bruised left knee.
Adams' poor start to the season took another turn for the worse in Monday's loss to the Rockets, when he asked out of the game in the fourth quarter on account of the knee issue. While the injury only looks to be a day-to-day concern at this juncture, Adams may be at risk of sitting out versus Portland. The Thunder should provide an update on Adams' status following morning shootaround, but if he's ultimately ruled out, Nerlens Noel would likely start at center and make for an appealing streaming or DFS option.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...