Thunder's Steven Adams: Questionable Saturday

Adams (knee) is questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Trail Blazers, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Adams missed Friday's game against the Heat due to a bruised right knee, and it's possible he makes his return Saturday. If he's out again, Mike Muscala and Nerlens Noel should see most of the action at center.

