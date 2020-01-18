Thunder's Steven Adams: Questionable Saturday
Adams (knee) is questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Trail Blazers, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Adams missed Friday's game against the Heat due to a bruised right knee, and it's possible he makes his return Saturday. If he's out again, Mike Muscala and Nerlens Noel should see most of the action at center.
