Thunder's Steven Adams: Questionable vs. Clippers

Adams (calf) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, EErik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Adams suffered the right calf contusion in Thursday's loss to the Nuggets and was unable to return. He will likely test it out one last time in pregame warmups before a final decision is made, but if the big man is unable to play Friday, the Thunder may have to resort to playing smaller lineups with Patrick Patterson logging minutes at center.