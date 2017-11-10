Thunder's Steven Adams: Questionable vs. Clippers
Adams (calf) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, EErik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Adams suffered the right calf contusion in Thursday's loss to the Nuggets and was unable to return. He will likely test it out one last time in pregame warmups before a final decision is made, but if the big man is unable to play Friday, the Thunder may have to resort to playing smaller lineups with Patrick Patterson logging minutes at center.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Out Friday vs. Clippers•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Suffers calf contusion•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Hobbled in Thursday's contest•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Picks up third double-double of season•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Puts up strong line in victory•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Dominates inside with double-double in loss•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...