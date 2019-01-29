Thunder's Steven Adams: Questionable vs. Magic

Adams is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Orlando due to a sprained right ankle, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Adams rolled his ankle during the second quarter of the Thunder's win over Milwaukee on Sunday, and while he returned to the game and played 31 minutes, he's still dealing with some residual soreness. The Thunder will likely wait until Adams can test the ankle in pregame before making a decision.

More News
Our Latest Stories