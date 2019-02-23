Thunder's Steven Adams: Racks up thefts in loss

Adams posted 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, five steals and one block across 47 minutes in the Thunder's 148-147 double overtime win over the Jazz on Friday.

Adams provided excellent complementary production on a night when teammates Paul George and Russell Westbrook combined for 93 of the team's points. The big man also extended his February streak of multiple steals to eight contests with his game-high tally, while his double-double was actually his first since Jan. 24. Adams' usage, albeit in elevated minutes, was a welcome sight as well, as he'd taken single-digit shot attempts the last four games prior to the All-Star break.