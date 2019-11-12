Thunder's Steven Adams: Ready to roll
Adams (knee) has been cleared to play Tuesday against the Pacers, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Adams was initially listed as questionable due to a left knee injury, but the Thunder have cleared him for action well before Tuesday's tip. Through seven games this year, he's averaging 8.3 points and 10.1 rebounds.
