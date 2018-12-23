Thunder's Steven Adams: Records 14th double-double Saturday

Adams provided 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 39 minutes in Saturday's 107-106 win over the Jazz.

Adams followed up a career-high 23 rebounds on Thursday with another double-double in Saturday's revenge-game win against the Jazz, who won 4-2 in last year's playoff series. Adams has quietly climbed up the ranks with 305 total rebounds, good enough for 17th in the league overall.