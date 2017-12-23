Thunder's Steven Adams: Records double-double in win

Adams tallied 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 FT), ten rebounds, two steals and an assist in 34 minutes during Friday's 120-117 win over the Hawks.

Adams is ramping his production back up after missing two games earlier in the week. While the Thunder deals with lingering issues of cohesiveness elsewhere, Adams has remained one of the most solid mid-tier centers in the league. He was averaging 13.6 points and 8.8 rebounds over 26 contests before Friday's game. He should have another great stat line against the Jazz on Saturday with Rudy Gobert unavailable for Utah.