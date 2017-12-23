Thunder's Steven Adams: Records double-double in win
Adams tallied 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 FT), ten rebounds, two steals and an assist in 34 minutes during Friday's 120-117 win over the Hawks.
Adams is ramping his production back up after missing two games earlier in the week. While the Thunder deals with lingering issues of cohesiveness elsewhere, Adams has remained one of the most solid mid-tier centers in the league. He was averaging 13.6 points and 8.8 rebounds over 26 contests before Friday's game. He should have another great stat line against the Jazz on Saturday with Rudy Gobert unavailable for Utah.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Plays 25 minutes in return to action•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Will play, start Wednesday vs. Jazz•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Goes through shootaround Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Doesn't practice Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Listed as out for Monday•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...