Thunder's Steven Adams: Records five rejections in win

Adams accumulated 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-7 FT), eight rebounds, five blocks, three assists, and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 119-103 win over the Lakers.

Adams (ear) started the second half despite suffering a blow to the head. Moreover, he amassed a season high block total. With bruising big man Andre Drummond's Pistons on tap for Friday, Adams will likely be heavily relied upon assuming he's still healthy enough to give it a go.